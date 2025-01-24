Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebookartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotorugcc0Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen BronsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1037 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3469 x 4014 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078335/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078341/woven-coverlet-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain licenseReading nooks Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460438/reading-nooks-facebook-story-templateView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078342/woven-coverlet-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain licenseBookworm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560223/bookworm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074055/coverlet-c-1937-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1937) by Fred Petersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075139/handwoven-coverlet-detail-c-1937-fred-petersonFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Rug Binding Tapes (c. 1937) by Helen Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076991/shaker-rug-binding-tapes-c-1937-helen-danaFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075150/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278510/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Helen Balfourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089290/coverlet-c-1940-helen-balfourFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074110/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278509/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseMystery book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271060/mystery-book-poster-templateView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073536/chair-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278553/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074082/coverlet-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278592/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074076/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Children's Book Day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460259/international-childrens-book-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074075/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686647/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278480/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082383/woven-coverlet-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074381/doll-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278600/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072727/woven-coverlet-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal character element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278370/editable-animal-character-element-design-setView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074372/doll-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license