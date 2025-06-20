rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotorugcc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078342/woven-coverlet-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074110/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078340/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074076/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074075/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074079/coverlet-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (1937) by Hazel Sheckler
Coverlet (1937) by Hazel Sheckler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074059/coverlet-1937-hazel-shecklerFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1937) by Fred Peterson
Handwoven Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1937) by Fred Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075139/handwoven-coverlet-detail-c-1937-fred-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074081/coverlet-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Padded Coverlet (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Padded Coverlet (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076209/padded-coverlet-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075150/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Harry Jennings
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074055/coverlet-c-1937-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074041/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Shaker Rug Binding Tapes (c. 1937) by Helen Dana
Shaker Rug Binding Tapes (c. 1937) by Helen Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076991/shaker-rug-binding-tapes-c-1937-helen-danaFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089263/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078335/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license