Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphotorugcc0Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore PfitzerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 944 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3223 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078341/woven-coverlet-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain licenseStudy club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451821/study-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087269/woven-coverlet-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseShipping orders, colorful 3d editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707520/shipping-orders-colorful-editable-designView licenseCoverlet - Pine Tree Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074097/coverlet-pine-tree-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597007/champagne-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078340/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseCouple's hiking Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597468/couples-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoven Napkin (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078352/woven-napkin-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasawayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087243/woven-coverlet-c-1940-john-gasawayFree Image from public domain licenseGiveaway poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596449/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531757/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseWoven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063970/woven-coverlet-19351942-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseCafe menu Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18105870/cafe-menu-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseCoverlet Fragment (c. 1936) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070146/coverlet-fragment-c-1936-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531776/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089246/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseSea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074038/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1937) by Fred Petersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075139/handwoven-coverlet-detail-c-1937-fred-petersonFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451799/back-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693132/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078335/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693040/beach-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074098/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531765/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView licenseEagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075150/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717055/big-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseTablecloth (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077570/tablecloth-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseGerman language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView licenseBandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072920/bandanna-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license