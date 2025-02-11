Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsamericabankYoung America Bank (c. 1937) by Clementine FossekOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 865 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2954 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507714/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseWardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078036/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseHappy valentine's day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073631/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073616/chest-drawers-c-1937-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial savings, editable business 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214722/financial-savings-editable-business-remixView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073638/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial savings, editable business word 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230398/financial-savings-editable-business-word-remixView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076942/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican business agreement, economy money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913386/american-business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView licenseShaker Cupboard (c. 1937) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076956/shaker-cupboard-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseSpring Wedding Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671304/spring-wedding-instagram-post-templateView licenseSecretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076891/secretary-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Medicine Chest (c. 1937) by William Paul Childershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076998/shaker-medicine-chest-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain licenseHome repair Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825505/home-repair-facebook-post-templateView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067345/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness agreement, economy money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847945/business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView licenseClock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073933/clock-lyre-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness agreement, economy money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913299/business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView licenseSideboard, Mahogany (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077090/sideboard-mahogany-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526468/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican business agreement, economy money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901674/american-business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView licenseChina Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas winter, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license"City Bank" Toy Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078425/city-bank-toy-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican business agreement, economy money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913458/american-business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView licenseCupboard with Drawers (1936) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065364/cupboard-with-drawers-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican business agreement, economy money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901658/american-business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView licenseWardrobe (c. 1937) by Katharine Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078033/wardrobe-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain licenseFarm & kids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView licenseStove (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081820/stove-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license