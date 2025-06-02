rawpixel
Zoar Fat Lamp (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Zoar Calendar (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Zoar Embroidered Flannel Petticoat (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Zoar Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Zoar Thread Holder (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Zoar Summer Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Zoar Door Panels (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Double Mold (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Pottery Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Pottery masterclass poster template
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Pa. German Jug (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Pa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
Bowl (c. 1937) by Hugh Clarke
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Crock (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Pa. German Bowl (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Cask (probably 1937) by Richard Barnett
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Zoar Buttermold (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
