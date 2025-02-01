Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetartanvictorianartwatercolourbuildingpublic domainpaintingsarchitectureZoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry GuintaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 959 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3272 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseZoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085296/zoar-plaids-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseZoar Decorated Painting (c. 1938) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082417/zoar-decorated-painting-c-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseZoar Linens (1938) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082427/zoar-linens-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseZoar Flute Recorder (c. 1938) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082434/zoar-flute-recorder-c-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseZoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078406/zoar-whetstone-case-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHand Woven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075145/hand-woven-linen-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseKerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360747/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseZoar Chair (c. 1937) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078394/zoar-chair-c-1937-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659656/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseZoar Fractur Drawing (c. 1937) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078383/zoar-fractur-drawing-c-1937-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePiece of Handwoven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076397/piece-handwoven-linen-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseZoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Hortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078420/zoar-shingle-axe-c-1937-clarence-hortonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Plate (1937) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076144/pa-german-plate-1937-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseZoar Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078368/zoar-bonnet-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076848/sampler-c-1937-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licensePiece of Homespun Wool (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080976/piece-homespun-wool-c-1938-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseZoar Summer Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078409/zoar-summer-bonnet-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseZoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082437/zoar-lock-key-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLinsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving png, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346526/victorian-woman-driving-png-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075784/mantel-clock-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseZoar Blue Bonnet Cabinet (c. 1940) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087266/zoar-blue-bonnet-cabinet-c-1940-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license