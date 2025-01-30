rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Zoar Chair (c. 1937) by Angelo Bulone
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoantique
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Zoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088453/zoar-wash-bench-c-1941-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Zoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082437/zoar-lock-key-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Blue Bonnet Cabinet (c. 1940) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Blue Bonnet Cabinet (c. 1940) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087266/zoar-blue-bonnet-cabinet-c-1940-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Chair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073511/chair-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Fiddle-back Chair (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
Fiddle-back Chair (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074736/fiddle-back-chair-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Armchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072873/armchair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Fractur Drawing (c. 1937) by John Wilkes
Zoar Fractur Drawing (c. 1937) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078383/zoar-fractur-drawing-c-1937-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair
Baroque armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView license
Zoar "Peasant" Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph Russell
Zoar "Peasant" Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph Russell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088432/zoar-peasant-chair-c-1941-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Francisco Alvarez
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Francisco Alvarez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077112/side-chair-c-1937-francisco-alvarezFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Zoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Horton
Zoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Horton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078420/zoar-shingle-axe-c-1937-clarence-hortonFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078392/zoar-cloth-samples-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Chair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Chair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073517/chair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Zoar Bed Side Stand (c. 1939) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Bed Side Stand (c. 1939) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085291/zoar-bed-side-stand-c-1939-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Child's Chair (c. 1937) by Samuel W Ford
Child's Chair (c. 1937) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073647/childs-chair-c-1937-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Jack Bochner
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Jack Bochner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077105/side-chair-c-1937-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chair-table (1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Chair-table (1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073574/chair-table-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Queen Ann Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Neal
Queen Ann Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088882/queen-ann-sofa-c-1953-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license