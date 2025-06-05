Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitclothingpaintings"Barnacle Bill" Puppet (c. 1938) by Chris MakrenosOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 803 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2741 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082036/toy-bank-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licensePoliceman Hand Puppet (c. 1938) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081071/policeman-hand-puppet-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license"Sinbad" Marionette (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078446/sinbad-marionette-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseToy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082046/toy-bank-frog-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHand Puppet - Snapdragon (c. 1936) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066289/hand-puppet-snapdragon-c-1936-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet: "Punch" (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076581/puppet-punch-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseDolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079669/dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseToy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077714/toy-speaking-dog-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073789/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Navigator (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061353/the-navigator-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087145/weather-vane-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Coat (c. 1938) by Mina Greenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082324/womans-coat-c-1938-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abramshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072814/sambo-hand-puppet-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStrong Box (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086886/strong-box-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseComb Box (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089175/comb-box-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePuppet - "Tight Rope Walker" (c. 1938) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081187/puppet-tight-rope-walker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseToy Bank: Mule and Manger (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077719/toy-bank-mule-and-manger-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseShoe (c. 1938) by Arlington Gregghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081531/shoe-c-1938-arlington-greggFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSpiral Iron Candle Holder (c. 1941) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088172/spiral-iron-candle-holder-c-1941-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license