Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolorbuildingfurniturepublic domaincitypaintings"City Bank" Toy Bank (c. 1938) by William O FletcherOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 855 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2920 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBus routes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508451/bus-routes-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078661/blanket-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license"Safe" Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078431/safe-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToy Bank: "Waste Not - Want Not" (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082045/toy-bank-waste-not-want-not-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licensePublic transportation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508490/public-transportation-instagram-post-templateView licenseKas (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080436/kas-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseColorful European buildings background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509278/colorful-european-buildings-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePa. German Hanging Cupboard (c. 1938) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080801/pa-german-hanging-cupboard-c-1938-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseColorful European buildings background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509571/colorful-european-buildings-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSoldier in Khaki Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081710/soldier-khaki-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseChest (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079170/chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseFloral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088103/floral-astrology-city-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079000/cabinet-for-storage-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseIndian Chief Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080298/indian-chief-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079194/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473896/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseWooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseHappy students, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551225/happy-students-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseBookcase (c. 1938) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078676/bookcase-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049724/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079030/cabinet-doors-mission-san-jose-guadalupe-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseShaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081443/shaker-cupboard-c-1938-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseStartup company Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049756/startup-company-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081424/shaker-cabinet-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063615/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseShaker Built-In Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081423/shaker-built-in-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081445/shaker-cupboard-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license