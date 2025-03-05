rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"Cycle of Life" Carving (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Save
Edit Image
facepersonchurchartwatercolourbuildingmanpublic domain
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Cast Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Al Curry
Cast Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064753/cast-iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-curryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081245/reredos-mission-san-juan-bautista-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111675/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wall Painting (1938) by William McAuley
Wall Painting (1938) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082175/wall-painting-1938-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063989/easter-sunday-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Cast Iron Fence (1935/1942) by Al Curry
Cast Iron Fence (1935/1942) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059497/cast-iron-fence-19351942-curryFree Image from public domain license
Hanukkah community party blog banner template
Hanukkah community party blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786769/hanukkah-community-party-blog-banner-templateView license
Wall Painting and Niche: Restoration Drawing (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Wall Painting and Niche: Restoration Drawing (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085105/wall-painting-and-niche-restoration-drawing-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Church at Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Church at Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577217/church-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085090/wall-painting-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Vitrinekast in Louis XV-stijl met famille verte porselein staand op voluten (c. 1920 - c. 1950) by Rijksmuseum Afdeling Beeld
Vitrinekast in Louis XV-stijl met famille verte porselein staand op voluten (c. 1920 - c. 1950) by Rijksmuseum Afdeling Beeld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13754310/photo-image-church-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577173/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Small Carved Chest (c. 1939) by Ralph Boyer
Small Carved Chest (c. 1939) by Ralph Boyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084704/small-carved-chest-c-1939-ralph-boyerFree Image from public domain license
Funeral service poster template
Funeral service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12897756/funeral-service-poster-templateView license
Retablo (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzini
Retablo (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081265/retablo-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111664/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085094/wall-painting-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template
Prayer night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460066/prayer-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088369/wall-painting-reredos-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Newlywed couple, wedding, editable aesthetic illustration
Newlywed couple, wedding, editable aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526556/newlywed-couple-wedding-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license
Cast Iron Fencing (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Cast Iron Fencing (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073481/cast-iron-fencing-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Happy easter poster template
Happy easter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408277/happy-easter-poster-templateView license
Wall Painting: Restoration Drawing (1940) by Edith Towner
Wall Painting: Restoration Drawing (1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087104/wall-painting-restoration-drawing-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView license
Sanctum, Carved from Wood (1937) by Alexander Chudom
Sanctum, Carved from Wood (1937) by Alexander Chudom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076860/sanctum-carved-from-wood-1937-alexander-chudomFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912895/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
Chest (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079188/chest-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray poster template, editable text and design
Together we pray poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713162/together-pray-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stage Set (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackerman
Stage Set (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081749/stage-set-c-1938-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739166/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wine Bottle (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Wine Bottle (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082325/wine-bottle-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license