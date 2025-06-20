Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainwomanadultpaintings"Little Fanny" Carved Figure (c. 1938) by Stanley MazurOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 865 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2952 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWooden Pocahontas Store Figure (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078319/wooden-pocahontas-store-figure-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073872/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseSt. Joseph Carving (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081754/st-joseph-carving-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseFigure (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079858/figure-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse Shoe (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080249/horse-shoe-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChalkware Rabbit (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079165/chalkware-rabbit-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseKitchen Table (1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080445/kitchen-table-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Mabel Ellis" (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087691/doll-mabel-ellis-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Figure: Turk (c. 1938) by Irving L Biehnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079277/cigar-store-figure-turk-c-1938-irving-biehnFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075254/hitching-post-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1938) by Hardin Walshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079279/cigar-store-figure-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSoup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081706/soup-kettle-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Sabot (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078221/womans-sabot-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079295/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079291/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079283/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079289/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseReligious Embroidery (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086599/religious-embroidery-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor paper mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079863/figurehead-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license