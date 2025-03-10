Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitclothingdrawing"Sinbad" Marionette (c. 1938) by George FileOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 945 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3227 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Barnacle Bill" Puppet (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078411/barnacle-bill-puppet-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseMarionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075790/marionette-missionary-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084362/puppet-simon-legree-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licensePoliceman Hand Puppet (c. 1938) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081071/policeman-hand-puppet-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082036/toy-bank-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet (1935/1942) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062015/puppet-19351942-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079669/dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman Doll in Buckskin (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082337/woman-doll-buckskin-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Hitching Post (c. 1940) by George Constantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086134/iron-hitching-post-c-1940-george-constantineFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMinstrel Marionette (c. 1936) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067153/minstrel-marionette-c-1936-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseMetal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080603/metal-toy-bank-tammany-bank-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJuggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseOld Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075992/old-nick-the-devil-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079613/doll-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMarionette (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061202/marionette-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseSoup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081706/soup-kettle-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseShoe (c. 1938) by Arlington Gregghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081531/shoe-c-1938-arlington-greggFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseRag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076712/rag-doll-johnnie-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseMarionette - "Ahab" (c. 1938) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080588/marionette-ahab-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseJoe, the Cannibal (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075489/joe-the-cannibal-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license