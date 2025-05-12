rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"Sparking" Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingslampsketchphoto
Creative idea sticker, mixed media editable design
Creative idea sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703461/creative-idea-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Spark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
Spark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081720/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
Spark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081712/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Peg Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
Peg Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080948/peg-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Sperm Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
Sperm Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081726/sperm-oil-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Plant delivery poster template, editable text and design
Plant delivery poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578296/plant-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Teapot (c. 1938) by Edward White
Teapot (c. 1938) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081910/teapot-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Hotel deals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView license
Teapot (c. 1938) by Edward White
Teapot (c. 1938) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081909/teapot-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Dana
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071752/spark-lamp-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Teapot (c. 1938) by J J O Neill
Teapot (c. 1938) by J J O Neill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081920/teapot-c-1938-neillFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18991370/love-quote-instagram-post-template-cute-hand-drawn-editable-designView license
Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081975/tin-teapot-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081653/silver-teapot-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Marine life poster template, editable text and design
Marine life poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614720/marine-life-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563253/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Jar (c. 1936) by John Dana
Jar (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066671/jar-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499709/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Pa. German Cider Jug (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
Pa. German Cider Jug (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080751/pa-german-cider-jug-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain license
Emotional support animal Instagram post template, editable text
Emotional support animal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599990/emotional-support-animal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082000/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with A weary pilgrim painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with A weary pilgrim painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802461/png-art-artwork-caneView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080377/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Two Gallon Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Two Gallon Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082111/two-gallon-crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080369/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lamp (1938) by John Dana
Lamp (1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080496/lamp-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Teapot (1938) by Charles Moss
Teapot (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081911/teapot-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Storytime poster template, editable text and design
Storytime poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597492/storytime-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080368/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license