Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingwomanadult"Victorian Lady" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly BodensteinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 825 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2817 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: "Emma" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079879/figurehead-emma-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead for Ship "Marcia Allen" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079886/figurehead-for-ship-marcia-allen-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078442/william-wirt-figurehead-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead "General Schofield" (c. 1939) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083470/figurehead-general-schofield-c-1939-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079616/doll-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBlue Afternoon Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078658/blue-afternoon-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079863/figurehead-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead from "The Black Prince" (1935/1942) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060519/figurehead-from-the-black-prince-19351942-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065933/figurehead-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStreet Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBall Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078545/ball-dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085818/figurehead-c-1940-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseBishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078635/bishop-hill-dress-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseFigurehead: Warrior with Helmet (c. 1938) by F W Powellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079880/figurehead-warrior-with-helmet-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065492/doll-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Coat (c. 1938) by Mina Greenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082324/womans-coat-c-1938-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078430/commodore-morris-figurehead-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseFigurehead from the "Lady Clinton" (c. 1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079892/figurehead-from-the-lady-clinton-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBulto, St. Francis (c. 1936) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070050/bulto-st-francis-c-1936-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license