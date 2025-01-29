Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartswordwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsaxephototoolAmana Baker's Hoe (c. 1938) by Arthur StewartOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 876 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2990 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGrim reaper, spooky fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663696/grim-reaper-spooky-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBoston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078709/boston-rocker-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain licenseGrim reaper, spooky fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663697/grim-reaper-spooky-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079307/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCarrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079107/carrier-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBroad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078752/broad-axe-head-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCancelling Machine (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079004/cancelling-machine-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmana Shoe Scraper (c. 1937) by Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072832/amana-shoe-scraper-c-1937-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmana Dough Trough Scrapers (c. 1939) by Harley Kempterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082485/amana-dough-trough-scrapers-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain licenseTools of the trade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710252/tools-the-trade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087532/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994382/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseGrum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080089/grum-hoe-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseElectric hammer fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664223/electric-hammer-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBeer Bottle (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078600/beer-bottle-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseElectric stage fight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663278/electric-stage-fight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDesk (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079597/desk-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art mockup landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView licenseTrammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseDog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459263/dog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Cradle (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082352/wooden-cradle-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseStation of the Cross No. 13: "Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071821/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994419/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseHide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain licenseTools of the trade Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10967047/tools-the-trade-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWall Shelf (c. 1937) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078012/wall-shelf-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseTools of the trade Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710258/tools-the-trade-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseCoopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079411/coopersmith-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseTools of the trade blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710248/tools-the-trade-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084737/spur-c-1939-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994384/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseWooden crafts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710240/wooden-crafts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandleholder (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082881/candleholder-ecclesiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license