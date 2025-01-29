rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Amana Baker's Hoe (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
Save
Edit Image
artswordwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsaxephototool
Grim reaper, spooky fantasy remix, editable design
Grim reaper, spooky fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663696/grim-reaper-spooky-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078709/boston-rocker-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Grim reaper, spooky fantasy remix, editable design
Grim reaper, spooky fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663697/grim-reaper-spooky-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079307/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Carrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Carrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079107/carrier-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078752/broad-axe-head-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cancelling Machine (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Cancelling Machine (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079004/cancelling-machine-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Amana Shoe Scraper (c. 1937) by Arthur Stewart
Amana Shoe Scraper (c. 1937) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072832/amana-shoe-scraper-c-1937-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Amana Dough Trough Scrapers (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
Amana Dough Trough Scrapers (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082485/amana-dough-trough-scrapers-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain license
Tools of the trade poster template, editable text and design
Tools of the trade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710252/tools-the-trade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087532/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994382/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080089/grum-hoe-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Electric hammer fantasy remix, editable design
Electric hammer fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664223/electric-hammer-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Beer Bottle (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
Beer Bottle (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078600/beer-bottle-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Electric stage fight fantasy remix, editable design
Electric stage fight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663278/electric-stage-fight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
Desk (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079597/desk-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Editable art mockup landscape
Editable art mockup landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView license
Trammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewett
Trammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Dog Instagram post template, editable text
Dog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459263/dog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Cradle (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
Wooden Cradle (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082352/wooden-cradle-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Station of the Cross No. 13: "Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Station of the Cross No. 13: "Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross (c. 1936) by William Herbert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071821/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994419/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain license
Tools of the trade Instagram post template, editable text
Tools of the trade Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10967047/tools-the-trade-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078012/wall-shelf-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
Tools of the trade Facebook story template, editable design
Tools of the trade Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710258/tools-the-trade-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079411/coopersmith-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Tools of the trade blog banner template, editable text
Tools of the trade blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710248/tools-the-trade-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Spur (c. 1939) by Arthur P Reynolds
Spur (c. 1939) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084737/spur-c-1939-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994384/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Wooden crafts poster template, editable text and design
Wooden crafts poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710240/wooden-crafts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candleholder (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
Candleholder (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082881/candleholder-ecclesiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license