Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
artfurniturepublic domaindrawingsknifephotodaggerantique
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Candle and Rush Light Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Crime book cover template
Pa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Dinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and white
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
Pain quote Instagram post template, editable vintage design
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
Skewers and Holder (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Feminine office supply, editable stationery remix design set
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1935) by Jack Staloff
Pain quote Instagram story template, editable vintage design
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Cooking on wooden table remix
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
Feminine office supply, editable stationery remix design set
Candlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
Realistic feather, editable design element set
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Tool Box Hasp (c. 1938) by Mildred Ford
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Black knight fantasy remix, editable design
Pa. German Flatiron Holder (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxson
Christmas penguin, cute animal paper craft editable remix
Andiron (1935/1942) by Jack Staloff
