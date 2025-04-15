rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Anchor Link (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsanchorrustphotoantique
Embrace the wilderness Instagram post template, editable text
Embrace the wilderness Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527422/embrace-the-wilderness-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cast Iron Cresting (c. 1936) by Samuel Faigin
Cast Iron Cresting (c. 1936) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064717/cast-iron-cresting-c-1936-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Skid Shoe for Horse (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Skid Shoe for Horse (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081665/skid-shoe-for-horse-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Hay Knife (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Hay Knife (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080199/hay-knife-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hot Water Goose (c. 1938) by Archie Thompson
Hot Water Goose (c. 1938) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080272/hot-water-goose-c-1938-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Tailor's Iron (c. 1938) by Herndon Hightower
Tailor's Iron (c. 1938) by Herndon Hightower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081876/tailors-iron-c-1938-herndon-hightowerFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Butcher's Sign (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
Butcher's Sign (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078820/butchers-sign-c-1938-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster mockup, aesthetic character design
Editable poster mockup, aesthetic character design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781430/editable-poster-mockup-aesthetic-character-designView license
Hinge (c. 1938) by Earl Butlin
Hinge (c. 1938) by Earl Butlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080234/hinge-c-1938-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain license
Weathered wall mockup, editable texture design
Weathered wall mockup, editable texture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10813950/weathered-wall-mockup-editable-texture-designView license
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hay Knife (c. 1938) by Alfonso Moreno
Hay Knife (c. 1938) by Alfonso Moreno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080189/hay-knife-c-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Sailor's Sewing Kit (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Sailor's Sewing Kit (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081321/sailors-sewing-kit-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Sturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Sturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081837/sturgeon-spear-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Hollow Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faigin
Hollow Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075265/hollow-plane-c-1937-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Eugene Upton
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Eugene Upton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088496/branding-iron-c-1942-eugene-uptonFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079056/candlestick-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hair Wreath (1938) by Samuel Faigin
Hair Wreath (1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080076/hair-wreath-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Kerosene Lamp Heater (c. 1942) by Samuel Faigin
Kerosene Lamp Heater (c. 1942) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088618/kerosene-lamp-heater-c-1942-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Samuel O Klein
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079756/dressing-mirror-c-1938-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123445/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124258/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Spade (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Spade (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081709/spade-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124285/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Cast Iron Dog (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Cast Iron Dog (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079122/cast-iron-dog-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license