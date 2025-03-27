Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartswordfurniturepublic domaindrawingsphotoantiquecc0Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman BaderOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 906 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3094 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078486/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078464/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078479/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082491/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078483/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseGerman Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080033/german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064074/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078477/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064078/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758489/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAndiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088800/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085326/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912791/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAndiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088798/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066026/flat-iron-holder-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825933/antique-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080871/pa-german-trivet-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996507/vintage-leather-armchairView licenseOil Lamp (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067267/oil-lamp-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseBootjack (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064424/bootjack-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274211/luxury-furniture-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064069/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRush Light and Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081299/rush-light-and-candle-holder-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseNight gallery museum poster template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039377/night-gallery-museum-poster-template-poster-templateView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064072/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license