rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Save
Edit Image
artfurniturepublic domaindrawingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078483/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Flatiron Holder (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Pa. German Flatiron Holder (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080785/pa-german-flatiron-holder-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064077/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1935) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1935) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058792/andiron-one-pair-c-1935-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064069/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064072/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078478/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078464/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064070/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gridiron (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Gridiron (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080081/gridiron-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073113/bootjack-c-1937-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (1935/1942) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (1935/1942) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058796/andiron-one-pair-19351942-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lamp (1935/1942) by Salvatore Borrazzo and Sara Garfinkel
Lamp (1935/1942) by Salvatore Borrazzo and Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061173/lamp-19351942-salvatore-borrazzo-and-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Candlestand (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
Candlestand (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079032/candlestand-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Flatiron Holder (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Pa. German Flatiron Holder (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080783/pa-german-flatiron-holder-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Andiron (1935/1942) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (1935/1942) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058791/andiron-19351942-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088798/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085326/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073186/brass-andiron-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license