rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Applique Quilt (c. 1938) by Margaret Concha
Save
Edit Image
public domain artquilt pattern public domainpatternartwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintings
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836775/patchworkView license
Applique and Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1939) by Margaret Concha
Applique and Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1939) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058806/applique-and-embroidered-coverlet-c-1939-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078497/appliqued-bedspread-c-1938-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Sunburst Quilt (c. 1938) by Charlotte Winter
Sunburst Quilt (c. 1938) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081858/sunburst-quilt-c-1938-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Applique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Oster
Applique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Oster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064087/applique-and-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-john-osterFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851116/william-morrisView license
Dated Quilt (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Dated Quilt (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079552/dated-quilt-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088103/floral-astrology-city-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Log Cabin Quilt Square (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Log Cabin Quilt Square (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069311/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078656/block-from-friendship-quilt-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView license
Embroidered Leather (c. 1938) by Donald Williams
Embroidered Leather (c. 1938) by Donald Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079828/embroidered-leather-c-1938-donald-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076675/quilt-appliqued-bellflower-design-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064100/applique-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068131/quaker-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
Quilt (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076656/quilt-c-1937-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix set
Editable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728431/editable-gustav-klimpt-postage-stamp-remix-setView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520125/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563594/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by American 20th Century
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064118/applique-quilt-c-1936-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560720/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Quilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081193/quilt-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563608/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081214/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license