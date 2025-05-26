rawpixel
Arch Grill (1938) by Max Fernekes
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Rosette (1938) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081310/rosette-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView license
Paper Knife (c. 1938) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080882/paper-knife-c-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421629/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView license
Peavy (1938) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080939/peavy-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Corn Planter (c. 1938) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079423/corn-planter-c-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421622/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView license
Doll's Bed (c. 1937) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074391/dolls-bed-c-1937-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Duck Decoy (1937) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074590/duck-decoy-1937-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Challis Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073587/challis-girls-dress-c-1937-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Barometer (c. 1936) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064227/barometer-c-1936-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nude Doll (1935/1942) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061395/nude-doll-19351942-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Torn Paper Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24156396/torn-paper-effectView license
Ornamental Iron Leaf (1938) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080682/ornamental-iron-leaf-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421623/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView license
Log Load Tightener (1939) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083945/log-load-tightener-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Religious cult poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView license
Scouring Board (1939) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084531/scouring-board-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll (1935/1942) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060123/doll-19351942-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Ornamental Iron Grill (1938) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080677/ornamental-iron-grill-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
Victorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059379/png-amos-antique-artView license
Cathedral Coin Box (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079145/cathedral-coin-box-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Online bible poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987063/online-bible-poster-templateView license
"Cycle of Life" Carving (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078426/cycle-life-carving-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Album cover poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535850/album-cover-poster-templateView license
Brass Box Lock (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078746/brass-box-lock-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Small Pot or Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081689/small-pot-crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1938) by Marius Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078693/bootjack-c-1938-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Blue Victorian woman background, vintage arch frame, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629632/blue-victorian-woman-background-vintage-arch-frame-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1941) by Max Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088383/wedding-dress-c-1941-max-ungerFree Image from public domain license