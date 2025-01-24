rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
Save
Edit Image
public domain tapestrypatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornamentphoto
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715456/sandro-botticellis-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715483/sandro-botticellis-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crewel Embroidered Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
Crewel Embroidered Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087629/crewel-embroidered-bedspread-c-1941-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715504/sandro-botticellis-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087333/bedspread-c-1941-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064104/applique-quilt-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Quilt Top (1935/1942) by Suzanne Roy
Quilt Top (1935/1942) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062087/quilt-top-19351942-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522110/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair Seat (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapman
Chair Seat (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069136/chair-seat-19351942-suzanne-chapmanFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563625/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Crewel Embroidery (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapman
Crewel Embroidery (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059920/crewel-embroidery-19351942-suzanne-chapmanFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (1935/1942) by Suzanne Roy
Quilt (1935/1942) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062028/quilt-19351942-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Suzanne Roy
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059845/coverlet-19351942-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Gold luxury picture frame editable mockup
Gold luxury picture frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200271/gold-luxury-picture-frame-editable-mockupView license
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068209/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chintz (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
Chintz (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065017/chintz-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woven Napkin (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Woven Napkin (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078352/woven-napkin-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Applique Linen Panel (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Applique Linen Panel (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058821/applique-linen-panel-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crewel Embroidered Valance (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
Crewel Embroidered Valance (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070201/crewel-embroidered-valance-c-1936-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Jacobean Embroidery (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
Jacobean Embroidery (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066638/jacobean-embroidery-c-1936-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license