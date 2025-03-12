Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourshirtpublic domainclothingpaintingsbabyslinenBaby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F BushOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 888 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3032 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAnger management Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597300/anger-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePetticoat and Pantalettes (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080982/petticoat-and-pantalettes-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseLinen shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826653/linen-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseNightgown (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080654/nightgown-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseFollow your heart Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680398/follow-your-heart-instagram-post-templateView licenseSilk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081546/silk-apron-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWeather alerts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597203/weather-alerts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuilted Petticoat (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081215/quilted-petticoat-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseBrown linen shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826638/brown-linen-shirt-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079631/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseLinen collection Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001614/linen-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDoll - "Emily" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079652/doll-emily-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseLinen collection Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837879/linen-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDoll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable linen shirt mockup, clothing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376782/editable-linen-shirt-mockup-clothing-designView licenseDoll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseBoost your mood poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597207/boost-your-mood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseBaby clothes logo, editable business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13722646/baby-clothes-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079040/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseMen's gray shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853760/mens-gray-shirt-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's shirt mockup, editable fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035610/womens-shirt-mockup-editable-fashionView licenseDoll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079645/doll-elissa-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseMen's shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853805/mens-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070078/coverlet-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseShirt mockup, women's fashion, studio shoothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648548/shirt-mockup-womens-fashion-studio-shootView licenseRag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076723/rag-doll-tilly-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseKid's t-shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13915295/kids-t-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licenseGreiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075071/greiner-doll-minerva-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686351/umbrella-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseNursery school blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527941/nursery-school-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChemise (c. 1939) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083002/chemise-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseFast fashion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788575/fast-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073102/bootjack-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseIndie playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596609/indie-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaby Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078528/baby-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13014404/play-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseClock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073933/clock-lyre-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license