Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecoraltextureanimalpatternseaoceanartlaceBaby's Cap (c. 1938) by Richard WhitakerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 903 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3082 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSave the whales blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039943/save-the-whales-blog-banner-templateView licenseCutwork Lace Bib (c. 1938) by Richard Whitakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079555/cutwork-lace-bib-c-1938-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain licenseSea coral set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15076997/sea-coral-set-editable-design-elementView licenseInfant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080289/infants-cap-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseOcean sea water dive poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270636/ocean-sea-water-dive-poster-templateView licenseLace Edging (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080456/lace-edging-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseSea turtles background, aesthetic ocean remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545633/sea-turtles-background-aesthetic-ocean-remixView licenseBaby's Bonnet (c. 1939) by Richard Whitakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082522/babys-bonnet-c-1939-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain licenseSea turtles background, aesthetic ocean remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545652/sea-turtles-background-aesthetic-ocean-remixView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068217/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseWorld ocean day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039945/world-ocean-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseBonnet (1935/1942) by Dorothy M Gerhardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059205/bonnet-19351942-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor sea life design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15237404/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView licenseInfant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083803/infants-cap-c-1939-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseVintage underwater patterned background, marine life illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851286/png-abstract-illustration-patternView licenseWoman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseOcean life marine life nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661189/ocean-life-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseLace Collar (1935/1942) by Richard Whitakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061129/lace-collar-19351942-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage underwater patterned background, marine life illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851304/png-abstract-pattern-aestheticView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080922/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage sea life and a dreamy oceanic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22685026/png-torn-paper-sparkleView licenseHat (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066330/hat-c-1936-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor sea life design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15250949/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView licenseShawl (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070932/shawl-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseSea coral set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077018/sea-coral-set-editable-design-elementView licenseLady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVintage underwater patterned background, marine life illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851310/png-abstract-pattern-aestheticView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseCoral life poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270560/coral-life-poster-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064385/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseSea coral set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15076963/sea-coral-set-editable-design-elementView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081836/straw-bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor sea life design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288462/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080314/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor sea life design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15281168/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView licenseCandlewick Coverlet (Woven) (1935/1942) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059382/candlewick-coverlet-woven-19351942-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseVintage underwater patterned frame background, marine life illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862604/png-aesthetic-animal-aquaticView licenseLinen Square (c. 1936) by Maud Schmidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066962/linen-square-c-1936-maud-schmidFree Image from public domain licenseVintage underwater patterned frame background, marine life illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862610/png-aesthetic-animal-aquaticView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081819/straw-bonnet-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license