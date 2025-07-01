rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Baby Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Save
Edit Image
paper decorpatternartwatercolourlaceshirtpublic domainclothing
Best friends forever, editable story template design
Best friends forever, editable story template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22463247/best-friends-forever-editable-customizable-designView license
Baby Jacket (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Baby Jacket (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078533/baby-jacket-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Back to school, editable poster template design
Back to school, editable poster template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22549164/back-school-editable-customizable-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Better together always Instagram story template, aesthetic editable design
Better together always Instagram story template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956578/better-together-always-instagram-story-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145805/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073674/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
White flowers illustration, brown background, editable design
White flowers illustration, brown background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176788/white-flowers-illustration-brown-background-editable-designView license
Blue Afternoon Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Blue Afternoon Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078658/blue-afternoon-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Grayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable design
Grayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162822/grayscale-floral-frame-wrinkled-paper-editable-designView license
Infant's Dress (Back View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Infant's Dress (Back View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080313/infants-dress-back-view-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Grayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable design
Grayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113767/grayscale-floral-frame-wrinkled-paper-editable-designView license
Infant's Dress (Front View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Infant's Dress (Front View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080310/infants-dress-front-view-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381576/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073063/bonnet-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144616/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073688/childs-dress-and-jacket-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Exclusive collection, editable poster template design
Exclusive collection, editable poster template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22542266/exclusive-collection-editable-customizable-designView license
Woman's Nightgown (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Woman's Nightgown (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082323/womans-nightgown-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Black coquette, editable design element set
Black coquette, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418006/black-coquette-editable-design-element-setView license
Opera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Opera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080674/opera-cloak-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wrought Iron Latch (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Wrought Iron Latch (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082395/wrought-iron-latch-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Black coquette, editable design element set
Black coquette, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418004/black-coquette-editable-design-element-setView license
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078516/babys-shirt-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Editable purple coquette bow ribbon design element set
Editable purple coquette bow ribbon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15318559/editable-purple-coquette-bow-ribbon-design-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074501/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Pink collage vibes, customizable design
Pink collage vibes, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22651291/image-background-stars-heartView license
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo Studio, editable poster template design
Tattoo Studio, editable poster template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611386/tattoo-studio-editable-customizable-designView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080314/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Tattooed hands holding angel poster mockup
Tattooed hands holding angel poster mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15346493/tattooed-hands-holding-angel-poster-mockupView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079228/childs-dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Deer Skin Coat (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
Deer Skin Coat (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079588/deer-skin-coat-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quaker Baby Shirt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Quaker Baby Shirt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076616/quaker-baby-shirt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license