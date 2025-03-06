rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Baby Jacket (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingslinenphoto
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597798/business-clothes-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Baby Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Baby Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078528/baby-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902743/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680898/are-recruiting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073674/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Infant's Dress (Back View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Infant's Dress (Back View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080313/infants-dress-back-view-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Wrought Iron Latch (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Wrought Iron Latch (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082395/wrought-iron-latch-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Blue Afternoon Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Blue Afternoon Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078658/blue-afternoon-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing Instagram post template
Cotton clothing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126365/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-templateView license
Infant's Dress (Front View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Infant's Dress (Front View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080310/infants-dress-front-view-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Space beach surreal remix, editable design
Space beach surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670436/space-beach-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073688/childs-dress-and-jacket-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073652/childs-coat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Editable linen shirt mockup, clothing design
Editable linen shirt mockup, clothing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376782/editable-linen-shirt-mockup-clothing-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073063/bonnet-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Floating astronaut png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Floating astronaut png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540127/floating-astronaut-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078516/babys-shirt-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Railing (c. 1936) by Lucien Verbeke
Cast Iron Railing (c. 1936) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064762/cast-iron-railing-c-1936-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074501/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Lucien Verbeke
Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066580/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744046/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Cast Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Lucien Verbeke
Cast Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064728/cast-iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Hat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Hat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075160/hat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
We are recruiting Instagram story template, editable text
We are recruiting Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597800/are-recruiting-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Dental Chair (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dental Chair (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074308/dental-chair-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license