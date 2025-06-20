Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domainpaintingsbagphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0Bag (c. 1938) by Frank C BarksOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 976 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3332 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072984/beaded-bag-c-1937-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePurse (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081183/purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGun Rack (c. 1938) by Cecil Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080084/gun-rack-c-1938-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHandbag (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080106/handbag-c-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGold Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080042/gold-purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFireman's Bucket (c. 1940) by Georgina Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085831/firemans-bucket-c-1940-georgina-kingFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBullet Pouch and Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Cecil Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073242/bullet-pouch-and-powder-horn-c-1937-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079101/carpet-bag-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePurse (c. 1937) by Ruth Bukerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076600/purse-c-1937-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082631/beaded-bag-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaddle Bags (c. 1938) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081326/saddle-bags-c-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseToleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082017/toleware-water-can-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseSewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081412/sewing-basket-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licensePowder Flask (c. 1938) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081108/powder-flask-c-1938-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBag (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072910/bag-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseNature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePurse (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076606/purse-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePurse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081184/purse-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseOpera Bag (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084065/opera-bag-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseStump Speaker Bank (c. 1938) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081842/stump-speaker-bank-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license