Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbar stoolchairphotoBaby High Chair (1938) by John SwientochowskiOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 752 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2568 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRoom and home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21831482/room-and-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1938) by John R Towershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081284/rocking-chair-c-1938-john-towersFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic postcard editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721649/aesthetic-postcard-editable-mockup-elementView licenseHigh Chair (1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080211/high-chair-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licensePotted plants poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459048/potted-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLaced Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086223/laced-chair-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseModern kitchen design poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10675500/modern-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080741/pa-german-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583147/kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFootstool (c. 1939) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083594/footstool-c-1939-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen furniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521216/kitchen-furniture-instagram-post-templateView licenseBilliard Chair (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073027/billiard-chair-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseCafe's picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13331096/cafes-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseZoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088453/zoar-wash-bench-c-1941-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseKitchenware sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11674554/kitchenware-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTable (probably 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077549/table-probably-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436973/furniture-instagram-post-templateView licensePainted Chair (1938) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080883/painted-chair-1938-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen supplies poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675156/kitchen-supplies-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChild's High Chair (c. 1942) by Donald Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088553/childs-high-chair-c-1942-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseCustomize your kitchen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680551/customize-your-kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1942) by James Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088672/rocking-chair-c-1942-james-fisherFree Image from public domain licenseJust sold Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199902/just-sold-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable (Occasional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072009/table-occasional-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032677/cleaning-service-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseHigh Chair (for infants) (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080215/high-chair-for-infants-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseModern kitchen design poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806915/modern-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWindsor Comb-Back Chair (1940) by Roger Deatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087198/windsor-comb-back-chair-1940-roger-deatsFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen furniture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793133/kitchen-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTurk's Head Baking Dish (1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082097/turks-head-baking-dish-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseCustomize your kitchen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691075/customize-your-kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChild's Chair (c. 1937) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073647/childs-chair-c-1937-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseJust listed Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013781/just-listed-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseChild's High Chair (c. 1938) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079243/childs-high-chair-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Dining Chair (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076971/shaker-dining-chair-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836634/cleaning-service-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseHigh Chair (c. 1939) by Raymond Chardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083751/high-chair-c-1939-raymond-chardFree Image from public domain license