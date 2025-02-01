Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartfurniturepublic domainpaintingsboxphotoantiquecc0Bandbox (c. 1938) by Holger HansenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 894 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3052 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082584/bandbox-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBandbox (1935/1942) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058950/bandbox-19351942-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078552/bandbox-c-1938-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078551/bandbox-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082570/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082564/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseBandbox (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085381/bandbox-c-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082566/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082605/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Beaker (c. 1938) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081558/silver-beaker-c-1938-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088818/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseGift box poster template, original art illustration from Lucien Lévy-Dhurmer, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23149954/png-cloud-sceneryView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072927/bandbox-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1936) by Stewart Wheelerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064200/bandbox-c-1936-stewart-wheelerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082596/bandbox-design-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082585/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToleware Tin Box (c. 1938) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082021/toleware-tin-box-c-1938-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331394/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licenseTin Oblong Box (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081972/tin-oblong-box-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082542/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082546/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072923/bandbox-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license