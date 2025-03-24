Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotocanantiqueBandbox (c. 1938) by Gilbert SackermanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 899 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3067 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082566/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082568/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082605/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseLove & friendship quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631665/love-friendship-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082567/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseReal friends quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631646/real-friends-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082563/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseInterior decoration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12226434/interior-decoration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078551/bandbox-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082544/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseJohn B. Bull Garden (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080387/john-bull-garden-c-1938-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseOffice syndrome Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597165/office-syndrome-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082584/bandbox-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseArt poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273041/art-poster-templateView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078549/bandbox-c-1938-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082586/bandbox-c-1939-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082596/bandbox-design-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082585/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Summer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167005/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView licenseToleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082017/toleware-water-can-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598391/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox Cover (1935/1942) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058968/bandbox-cover-19351942-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseFriends & dreams quote poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23515723/image-star-border-jungleView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1938) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082012/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain licenseStars quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826925/stars-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Charles T Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082000/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain licenseProtect wildlife poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274136/protect-wildlife-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseToleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseRare art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009930/rare-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license