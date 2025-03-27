Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesafepersonartwatercolorpublic domainblackboardpaintingsindustryBank of Industry (c. 1938) by William O FletcherOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 893 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3049 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWe need firefighters poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597467/need-firefighters-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Safe" Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078431/safe-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906973/climate-change-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"City Bank" Toy Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078425/city-bank-toy-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10227480/firefighter-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSoldier in Khaki Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081710/soldier-khaki-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace inclusivity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615139/workplace-inclusivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSafe Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086671/safe-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555919/firefighter-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIndian Chief Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080298/indian-chief-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWe need firefighters Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534876/need-firefighters-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHorse on Barrel Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080256/horse-barrel-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWe need firefighters blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534872/need-firefighters-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: "Waste Not - Want Not" (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082045/toy-bank-waste-not-want-not-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWe need firefighters poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534881/need-firefighters-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Shell Out" Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078432/shell-out-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseSafe space Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408024/safe-space-facebook-post-templateView license"The Globe" Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078451/the-globe-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWe need firefighters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12227383/need-firefighters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTammany Toy Bank (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077580/tammany-toy-bank-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597711/firefighter-job-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082050/toy-bank-frog-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597772/firefighter-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaseball Player Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078571/baseball-player-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516643/modern-museum-poster-templateView licenseByzantine Dome Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078996/byzantine-dome-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597448/firefighter-job-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToy Bank: Building and Revolving Dog (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082048/toy-bank-building-and-revolving-dog-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseFast delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13504541/fast-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseRed School House Bank (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076744/red-school-house-bank-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licensePost service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931606/post-service-poster-templateView licenseOwl on Log Bank (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076026/owl-log-bank-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHome Savings bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086081/home-savings-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBank: Statue of Liberty (c. 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085396/bank-statue-liberty-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890362/back-school-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licenseDouble Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079682/double-faced-negro-head-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseMay day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571638/may-day-poster-templateView licensePenny Bank (c. 1938) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080958/penny-bank-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license