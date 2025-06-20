Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotojarantiquecc0Batter Jug (c. 1938) by John TarantinoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1026 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3488 x 4078 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDemi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074310/demi-john-pottery-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMiniature Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084019/miniature-flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. 