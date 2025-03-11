rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Beaded Handbag (c. 1938) by Ray Price
Save
Edit Image
necklaceartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagchandelierlamp
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Coin Purse (c. 1938) by Ray Price
Coin Purse (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079369/coin-purse-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Bracelet (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Bracelet (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078743/bracelet-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081546/silk-apron-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Lighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romano
Lighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080532/lighter-mecha-for-flint-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Shaving Stand (c. 1938) by Ray Price
Shaving Stand (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081500/shaving-stand-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Yellow orchid frame mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor flower design
Yellow orchid frame mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684120/yellow-orchid-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Handbag (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romano
Handbag (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080106/handbag-c-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor yellow orchid mobile wallpaper, editable frame design
Watercolor yellow orchid mobile wallpaper, editable frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684116/watercolor-yellow-orchid-mobile-wallpaper-editable-frame-designView license
Grand Piano (c. 1938) by Ray Price
Grand Piano (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080065/grand-piano-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Gender equality png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Gender equality png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715151/gender-equality-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Ray Price
Doll (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079613/doll-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Travel Cheaper poster template, editable text and design
Travel Cheaper poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461443/travel-cheaper-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Camp Lamp (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
Camp Lamp (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082880/camp-lamp-c-1939-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Betty Lamp (c. 1939) by Nicholas Acampora
Betty Lamp (c. 1939) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082664/betty-lamp-c-1939-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Travel the world poster template, editable text and design
Travel the world poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461465/travel-the-world-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kettle Ring (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
Kettle Ring (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080441/kettle-ring-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Opera Bag (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
Opera Bag (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084065/opera-bag-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
100k followers poster template, editable text and design
100k followers poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499348/100k-followers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Carved Wooden Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
Carved Wooden Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079119/carved-wooden-basket-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Diwali poster template, editable text and design
Diwali poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618472/diwali-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bed Warmer (c. 1939) by Ray Price
Bed Warmer (c. 1939) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082649/bed-warmer-c-1939-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Travel the world social story template, editable Instagram design
Travel the world social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580999/travel-the-world-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Jerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
Jerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080392/jerga-carpet-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Travel the world post template, editable social media design
Travel the world post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581001/travel-the-world-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683880/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Mercury Barometer (c. 1940) by Ray Price
Mercury Barometer (c. 1940) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086342/mercury-barometer-c-1940-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Coffee lover community Instagram post template, editable text
Coffee lover community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500488/coffee-lover-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Decorative Ironwork & Locksmith Sign (c. 1939) by Ray Price
Decorative Ironwork & Locksmith Sign (c. 1939) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083294/decorative-ironwork-locksmith-sign-c-1939-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license