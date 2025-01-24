Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternpersonartpublic domainpaintingsphotorugembroideryBeaded Purse (c. 1938) by Cornelius ChristoffelsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 892 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3043 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePurse (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062010/purse-19351942-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684812/png-adult-art-bloomView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089293/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licensePurse (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086567/purse-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1938) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079452/coverlet-detail-c-1938-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070129/coverlet-section-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067861/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461085/easter-sunday-blog-banner-templateView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068111/purse-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715463/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074110/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseLog Cabin Quilt Square (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069311/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070114/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-frazierFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070081/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461014/happy-easter-blog-banner-templateView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087632/coverlet-section-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089277/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseFrida workshop Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18291796/frida-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075152/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709866/gold-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089281/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075148/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseEmbroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license