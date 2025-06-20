rawpixel
Bedspread (c. 1938) by Charlotte Winter
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Sunburst Quilt (c. 1938) by Charlotte Winter
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Printed Bedspread (c. 1938) by Edward Kibbee
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Bedspread (Detail) (c. 1938) by Mildred E Bent
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Applique Bedspread (c. 1941) by Charlotte Winter and Arlene Perkins
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Bessie Forman
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Bedspread (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Charlotte Winter
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Textile Swatches (c. 1939) by Charlotte Winter
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Bedspread (Detail) (c. 1938) by Mildred E Bent
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Baby Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Brussels Carpet (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Homespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedke
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Bedspread (1935/1942) by Henry Granet
