Beer Bottle (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Vase (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Water Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Editable beer bottle label mockups, business branding design
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Craft beer label template, editable design
Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Beer Facebook post template
Ring-shaped Pottery Bottle (c. 1940) by Claude Marshall and Arthur Stewart
Beer time Instagram story template, Facebook story
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
Oktoberfest celebration Instagram post template, editable text
Batter Jar (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
Booze up confidence Instagram post template, editable text
Whiskey Flask (1938) by G A Spangenberg
Pottery class Instagram post template
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Arthur G Merkley
Happy hour Facebook post template
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Palmyra Pimentel
Christmas party planner poster template and design
Stone Bottle (c. 1938) by Frank Maurer
Beer time Instagram post template, editable text
Small Jug (1938) by Philip Smith
Beer garden Instagram story template, Facebook story
Blown Decanter (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Professional bartending Instagram post template, editable text
Money Bank (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Restaurant logo template, editable text
Jug (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Restaurant logo template, editable text
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Craft beer festival Instagram post template, editable text
Creamer (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
Weekend sale Instagram post template
Jug (c. 1938) by Jessica Price
Tgif party invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
