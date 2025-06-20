Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoembroiderycc0Bedspread (Detail) (c. 1938) by Mildred E BentOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 939 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3205 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPressed flower, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView licenseBedspread (Detail) (c. 1938) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078608/bedspread-detail-c-1938-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBedspread Detail (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059107/bedspread-detail-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079428/coverlet-c-1938-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseAppliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058826/appliqued-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licensePrinted Scarf (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061996/printed-scarf-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licenseApplique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058840/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage paper craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseStencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069676/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAppliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078497/appliqued-bedspread-c-1938-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706335/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView licenseApplique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058830/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower illustration, white background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713123/vintage-flower-illustration-white-background-editable-designView licenseStencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069696/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258090/png-camellia-flower-customizable-cut-outView licenseBedroom Stencil (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059086/bedroom-stencil-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView licensePineapple Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069427/pineapple-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102005/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licenseWall Stencil (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063731/wall-stencil-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView licenseHorse Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060940/horse-weather-vane-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal bird floral iPhone wallpaper, vintage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8516279/surreal-bird-floral-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-remixView licenseStencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069686/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseSquirrel Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069638/squirrel-weather-vane-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849177/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseSmall Sheep Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063247/small-sheep-weather-vane-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886151/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseBedspread (Details) (c. 1936) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064275/bedspread-details-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886112/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAppliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058816/appliqued-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699915/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCarousel horse (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059430/carousel-horse-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license