rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bedspread (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotorugcc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079046/candlestick-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079019/candle-holder-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Tin Tea Caddy (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Tin Tea Caddy (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081986/tin-tea-caddy-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tin Lamp (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Tin Lamp (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081973/tin-lamp-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Catherine Fowler
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085407/bedspread-c-1940-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crewel Embroidered Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
Crewel Embroidered Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087629/crewel-embroidered-bedspread-c-1941-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087333/bedspread-c-1941-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Handwoven Tapestry Coverlet (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Handwoven Tapestry Coverlet (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080174/handwoven-tapestry-coverlet-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067094/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Printed Bedspread (c. 1938) by Edward Kibbee
Printed Bedspread (c. 1938) by Edward Kibbee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081147/printed-bedspread-c-1938-edward-kibbeeFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078497/appliqued-bedspread-c-1938-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Valance (c. 1938) by Mae A Clarke
Valance (c. 1938) by Mae A Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082115/valance-c-1938-mae-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075137/handspun-bedspread-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068209/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Economy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079815/economy-scarf-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1938) by Henry Granet
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1938) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080942/patchwork-quilt-section-c-1938-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079443/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081214/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license