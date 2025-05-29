rawpixel
Bedspread (Detail) (c. 1938) by Mildred E Bent
paper decorpatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoembroidery
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView license
Bedspread (Detail) (c. 1938) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078602/bedspread-detail-c-1938-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Pressed flower, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView license
Bedspread Detail (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059107/bedspread-detail-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079428/coverlet-c-1938-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258090/png-camellia-flower-customizable-cut-outView license
Printed Scarf (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061996/printed-scarf-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView license
Appliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058826/appliqued-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058840/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Stencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069676/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Bedroom Stencil (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059086/bedroom-stencil-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Surreal bird floral iPhone wallpaper, vintage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8516279/surreal-bird-floral-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-remixView license
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078497/appliqued-bedspread-c-1938-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, bouquet of flowers transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239409/png-bouquet-flowers-customizable-cut-outView license
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058830/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Stencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069686/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102005/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Stencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069696/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088103/floral-astrology-city-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pineapple Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069427/pineapple-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849177/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Wall Stencil (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063731/wall-stencil-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886151/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058822/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886112/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Stencilled Wall (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069684/stencilled-wall-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699915/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Printed Bedspread (c. 1938) by Edward Kibbee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081147/printed-bedspread-c-1938-edward-kibbeeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886067/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Appliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058816/appliqued-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9088414/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Mary Berner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064265/bedspread-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Quilt Applique (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062061/quilt-applique-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license