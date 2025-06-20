Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesculptureanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoBird (c. 1938) by Roberta SpicerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 918 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3132 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDecoy (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079581/decoy-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081038/pitcher-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseShaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081481/shaving-mug-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749960/vintage-water-fountain-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFountain Figure (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079994/fountain-figure-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081484/shaving-mug-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseButter Mold (c. 1939) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082848/butter-mold-c-1939-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFlip (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085874/flip-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088969/bonnet-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086459/pitcher-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePaperweight (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089487/paperweight-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseQuaker Dress (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068128/quaker-dress-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseMug (c. 1939) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084045/mug-c-1939-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064385/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBird (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073020/bird-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCalash (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064481/calash-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081966/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079292/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseEagle (c. 1938) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079774/eagle-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082030/toy-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475576/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079286/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license