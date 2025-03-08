rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Billethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Save
Edit Image
facewoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsstatue
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Billethead (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
Billethead (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082667/billethead-c-1939-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079309/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079293/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081966/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Grotesque Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Grotesque Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080078/grotesque-jug-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079286/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082034/toy-bank-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079375/cock-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView license
Side Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
Side Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081547/side-panel-fire-engine-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074484/door-stop-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Rolland Ayres
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Rolland Ayres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079268/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-rolland-ayresFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081515/ships-figurehead-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Live streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
Live streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320779/live-streaming-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079305/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Greek God statue editable mockup
Greek God statue editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView license
Ship's Billethead (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
Ship's Billethead (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084587/ships-billethead-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain license
Folded Paper Effect
Folded Paper Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517003/folded-paper-effectView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073845/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remix
Vintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView license
Door Stop (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Door Stop (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074477/door-stop-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Base for Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
Base for Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082630/base-for-weather-vane-c-1939-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette element set
Editable watercolor pink coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148628/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-element-setView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060251/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073734/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license