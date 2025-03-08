Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsstatueBillethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel HydeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 890 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3039 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBillethead (c. 1939) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082667/billethead-c-1939-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079309/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079293/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081966/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080078/grotesque-jug-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079286/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseToy Bank (c. 1938) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082034/toy-bank-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079375/cock-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseSide Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081547/side-panel-fire-engine-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074484/door-stop-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Rolland Ayreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079268/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-rolland-ayresFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShip's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081515/ships-figurehead-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseLive streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320779/live-streaming-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079305/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseShip's Billethead (c. 1939) by Willard Hazenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084587/ships-billethead-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain licenseFolded Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517003/folded-paper-effectView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073845/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074477/door-stop-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseBase for Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082630/base-for-weather-vane-c-1939-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148628/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-element-setView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060251/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073734/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license