Birch Bark Sewing Basket (1938) by John Cooke
treasures paintingvintage sewingbirch barkartsvintagedesignpublic domainfloral
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Zoar Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082438/zoar-sewing-basket-c-1938-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Tis the season poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776470/tis-the-season-poster-templateView license
Birch Bark Shoe (1938) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078619/birch-bark-shoe-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932212/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080375/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932219/merry-christmas-facebook-story-templateView license
Toleware Tin Box (c. 1938) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082021/toleware-tin-box-c-1938-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081412/sewing-basket-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lunch Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080560/lunch-box-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775387/merry-christmas-poster-templateView license
Crewel Bed Hanging (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079474/crewel-bed-hanging-c-1938-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932215/merry-christmas-blog-banner-templateView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tin Oblong Box (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081972/tin-oblong-box-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081197/quilt-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Floral corset, aesthetic feminine vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559313/floral-corset-aesthetic-feminine-vintage-illustrationView license
Quilt - Rose Design (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081229/quilt-rose-design-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Fashion Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629121/fashion-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Trinket Box (1939) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085004/trinket-box-1939-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213194/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Toleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082001/toleware-document-box-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213109/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213188/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213052/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Leather Covered Trunk (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083926/leather-covered-trunk-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212933/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Set of Crewel Embroidered Bed Curtains (c. 1939) by John Oster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084545/set-crewel-embroidered-bed-curtains-c-1939-john-osterFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212934/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Chenille Embroidery (c. 1937) by O A Kirby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073612/chenille-embroidery-c-1937-kirbyFree Image from public domain license
Business newspaper collage design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239398/business-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Toleware Box (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063541/toleware-box-19351942-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license