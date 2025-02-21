Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetreasures paintingvintage sewingbirch barkartsvintagedesignpublic domainfloralBirch Bark Sewing Basket (1938) by John CookeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 971 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3316 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseZoar Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082438/zoar-sewing-basket-c-1938-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseTis the season poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776470/tis-the-season-poster-templateView licenseBirch Bark Shoe (1938) by Eugene C Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078619/birch-bark-shoe-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932212/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080375/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932219/merry-christmas-facebook-story-templateView licenseToleware Tin Box (c. 1938) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082021/toleware-tin-box-c-1938-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081412/sewing-basket-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLunch Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080560/lunch-box-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775387/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licenseCrewel Bed Hanging (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079474/crewel-bed-hanging-c-1938-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932215/merry-christmas-blog-banner-templateView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTin Oblong Box (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081972/tin-oblong-box-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081197/quilt-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral corset, aesthetic feminine vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559313/floral-corset-aesthetic-feminine-vintage-illustrationView licenseQuilt - Rose Design (1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081229/quilt-rose-design-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseFashion Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629121/fashion-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseTrinket Box (1939) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085004/trinket-box-1939-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213194/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseToleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082001/toleware-document-box-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213109/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseChintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213188/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseEmbroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213052/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseLeather Covered Trunk (c. 1939) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083926/leather-covered-trunk-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212933/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseSet of Crewel Embroidered Bed Curtains (c. 1939) by John Osterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084545/set-crewel-embroidered-bed-curtains-c-1939-john-osterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212934/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseChenille Embroidery (c. 1937) by O A Kirbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073612/chenille-embroidery-c-1937-kirbyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239398/business-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseToleware Box (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063541/toleware-box-19351942-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license