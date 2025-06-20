Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslampphotoantiquecc0Binnacle Lamp (1938) by Herman O StrohOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 943 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3220 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082300/whale-oil-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHay Knife (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080197/hay-knife-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBroad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078752/broad-axe-head-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseSpokeshave (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081728/spokeshave-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStrap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseMechanism of Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086328/mechanism-eli-terry-clock-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseGrum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080089/grum-hoe-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088399/wick-trimmer-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePipe Wrench (1940) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089530/pipe-wrench-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCalking Chisel Used in Milwaukee Ship Yard (1940) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085450/calking-chisel-used-milwaukee-ship-yard-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080509/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSmoothing Plane (1940) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086782/smoothing-plane-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpade (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081709/spade-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBullet Mold (1941) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087398/bullet-mold-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseBatter Jug (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078582/batter-jug-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Cider Jug (c. 1938) by Charles T Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080751/pa-german-cider-jug-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSled Starting Hook (1940) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086746/sled-starting-hook-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseTorch (1938) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082032/torch-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseTin Tea Caddy (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081986/tin-tea-caddy-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license