Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingschairBiscuit Board (c. 1938) by Sarah F WilliamsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 750 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2561 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081840/sugar-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078661/blanket-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHand Loom (c. 1938) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080146/hand-loom-c-1938-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCombination Table and Chair (as chair) (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079382/combination-table-and-chair-as-chair-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCard Table (c. 1938) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079085/card-table-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall-table (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082188/wall-table-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseDining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licensePa. German Hutch Table (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067391/pa-german-hutch-table-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986638/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseInfant's Baptismal Dress (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080292/infants-baptismal-dress-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseHandkerchief Case (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080131/handkerchief-case-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBier (c. 1936) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064309/bier-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady's Night Cap (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080470/ladys-night-cap-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761318/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilk Taffeta Costume (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081541/silk-taffeta-costume-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761413/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaving Horse (c. 1938) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081488/shaving-horse-c-1938-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBible Box (c. 1938) by Alfred Koehnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078615/bible-box-c-1938-alfred-koehnFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSettle-table (c. 1940) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086677/settle-table-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986873/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licensePa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080741/pa-german-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987797/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseBuilt-in Drawers and Cupboards (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078766/built-in-drawers-and-cupboards-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079040/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986647/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseBuilt-in Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078771/built-in-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986649/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license