Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecrossartswordwatercolourpublic domainhillpaintingsknifeBishop Hill: Old Colony Auger (c. 1938) by H Langden BrownOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 937 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3197 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBishop Hill: Skate (1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064335/bishop-hill-skate-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseChest Lock with Hasp (c. 1938) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079184/chest-lock-with-hasp-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain licenseUnite & conquer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079019/candle-holder-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSpit (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081729/spit-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663671/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTrammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663681/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1938) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081668/skewers-and-holder-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseHide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075244/hitching-post-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandle Mold (c. 1938) by Ada Borrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079025/candle-mold-c-1938-ada-borreFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663220/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931652/editable-healthy-eating-lifestyle-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseCross (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065332/cross-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424457/tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseBishop Hill: Mangle (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064336/bishop-hill-mangle-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Plow (c. 1940) by Orville Skarenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087240/wooden-plow-c-1940-orville-skarenFree Image from public domain licenseArt class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseSpokeshave (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081728/spokeshave-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseDemon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTool Box Hasp (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082013/tool-box-hasp-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseCandlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064523/candlestand-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseHorse Collar and Hame (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080252/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079956/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license