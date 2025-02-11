rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bishop Hill: Fire Extinguisher (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
Save
Edit Image
fireartwatercolourpublic domainhillpaintingsphototext
Cooking tutorial poster template, editable text and design
Cooking tutorial poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597146/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bishop Hill: Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
Bishop Hill: Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078637/bishop-hill-coffee-pot-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain license
Quick food recipe poster template, editable text and design
Quick food recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597223/quick-food-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brown
Bishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572054/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Bishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
Bishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082674/bishop-hill-flail-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Floral art exhibition Instagram post template
Floral art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668605/floral-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082286/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Hello October Instagram post template, editable text
Hello October Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498734/hello-october-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Explore Japan poster template
Explore Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView license
Bishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (1935/1942) by H Langden Brown
Bishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (1935/1942) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059147/bishop-hill-dowel-cutter-19351942-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
World art day Instagram post template
World art day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668390/world-art-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082119/two-oil-lamps-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Spring getaway Instagram post template
Spring getaway Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049187/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView license
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Little boy in firefighter uniform png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little boy in firefighter uniform png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542920/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Speaking Trumpet (c. 1938) by Samuel O Klein
Speaking Trumpet (c. 1938) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081700/speaking-trumpet-c-1938-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
We need firefighters poster template, editable text and design
We need firefighters poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597467/need-firefighters-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Clock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Gorid
Clock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079346/clock-c-1938-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Little boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575706/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Fire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074858/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Little boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575687/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Zoar Flute Recorder (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Flute Recorder (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082434/zoar-flute-recorder-c-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival poster template
Hanami festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462487/hanami-festival-poster-templateView license
Eye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secor
Eye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079849/eye-bolt-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
Bonfire night Facebook story template
Bonfire night Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538458/bonfire-night-facebook-story-templateView license
Ship Builder's Auger (1938) by Erwin Stenzel
Ship Builder's Auger (1938) by Erwin Stenzel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081533/ship-builders-auger-1938-erwin-stenzelFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp blog banner template, editable text
Christian youth camp blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936437/christian-youth-camp-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wrought Iron Andirion (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers
Wrought Iron Andirion (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082402/wrought-iron-andirion-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale Instagram post template, editable text
Autumn sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459179/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078479/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Hello spring Instagram post template
Hello spring Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049164/hello-spring-instagram-post-templateView license
Candlestand (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
Candlestand (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079032/candlestand-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
E-voucher template, editable design
E-voucher template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333101/e-voucher-templateView license
Warming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
Warming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085151/warming-pan-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
University open house Instagram post template, editable text
University open house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597127/university-open-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Fire effect isolated element set
Fire effect isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993439/fire-effect-isolated-element-setView license
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license