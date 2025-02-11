Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefireartwatercolourpublic domainhillpaintingsphototextBishop Hill: Fire Extinguisher (c. 1938) by Hardin WalshOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 942 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3214 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCooking tutorial poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597146/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBishop Hill: Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Hardin Walshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078637/bishop-hill-coffee-pot-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain licenseQuick food recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597223/quick-food-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572054/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082674/bishop-hill-flail-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668605/floral-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082286/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseHello October Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498734/hello-october-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView licenseBishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (1935/1942) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059147/bishop-hill-dowel-cutter-19351942-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668390/world-art-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082119/two-oil-lamps-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseSpring getaway Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049187/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView licenseFire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy in firefighter uniform png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542920/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSpeaking Trumpet (c. 1938) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081700/speaking-trumpet-c-1938-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseWe need firefighters poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597467/need-firefighters-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079346/clock-c-1938-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575706/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseFire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074858/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575687/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseZoar Flute Recorder (c. 1938) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082434/zoar-flute-recorder-c-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462487/hanami-festival-poster-templateView licenseEye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079849/eye-bolt-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseBonfire night Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538458/bonfire-night-facebook-story-templateView licenseShip Builder's Auger (1938) by Erwin Stenzelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081533/ship-builders-auger-1938-erwin-stenzelFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936437/christian-youth-camp-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWrought Iron Andirion (c. 1938) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082402/wrought-iron-andirion-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459179/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078479/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseHello spring Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049164/hello-spring-instagram-post-templateView licenseCandlestand (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079032/candlestand-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseE-voucher template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333101/e-voucher-templateView licenseWarming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085151/warming-pan-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity open house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597127/university-open-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseFire effect isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993439/fire-effect-isolated-element-setView licenseCounterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license