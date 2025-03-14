Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorblackpublic domainclothingpaintingsphotodressBlack Satin Jacket (c. 1938) by Joseph L BoydOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 974 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2268 x 2793 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseDolman (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079661/dolman-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJacket and Pants (c. 1938) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080344/jacket-and-pants-c-1938-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Coat (c. 1938) by Mina Greenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082324/womans-coat-c-1938-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseSafe (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081322/safe-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWaist (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082157/waist-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640089/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074497/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073668/childs-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354711/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079742/dress-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445506/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseFluting Iron (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085897/fluting-iron-c-1940-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348683/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202976/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074500/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442874/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Julia Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079712/dress-c-1938-julia-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442909/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBrown Silk Afternoon Dress (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070027/brown-silk-afternoon-dress-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078635/bishop-hill-dress-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseTea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077594/tea-gown-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseBride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354728/bride-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBoy's Suit (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078720/boys-suit-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseBride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640213/bride-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseChallis Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073587/challis-girls-dress-c-1937-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWoman's Coat (1935/1942) by Mina Greenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063864/womans-coat-19351942-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain licenseBride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348663/bride-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseLace Wedding Veil (Section of) (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080458/lace-wedding-veil-section-of-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license