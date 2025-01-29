rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Save
Edit Image
embroideryquilt blockleafplantfabricpatternfruitart
Embroidery peach
Embroidery peach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996521/embroidery-peachView license
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery peach
Embroidery peach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996590/embroidery-peachView license
Quilt Block (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
Quilt Block (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062059/quilt-block-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery peach
Embroidery peach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996600/embroidery-peachView license
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery peach
Embroidery peach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996519/embroidery-peachView license
Quilt Block "Red Lion" (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
Quilt Block "Red Lion" (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062075/quilt-block-red-lion-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418250/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Easter promotion blog banner template
Easter promotion blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055272/easter-promotion-blog-banner-templateView license
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068213/quilt-log-cabin-pattern-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork quilt magic font
Patchwork quilt magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView license
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418185/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Patchwork Quilt - Section (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
Patchwork Quilt - Section (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061594/patchwork-quilt-section-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Quilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068148/quilt-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView license
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074974/friendship-quilt-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418047/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView license
Quilt Block: "Audax et Fides" (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
Quilt Block: "Audax et Fides" (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062076/quilt-block-audax-fides-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418183/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076675/quilt-appliqued-bellflower-design-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter blog banner template
Happy Easter blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13054938/happy-easter-blog-banner-templateView license
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView license
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061591/patchwork-quilt-section-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418042/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952273/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView license
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418248/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Autumn felt Halloween set, editable design element
Autumn felt Halloween set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080251/autumn-felt-halloween-set-editable-design-elementView license
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061556/patchwork-quilt-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836775/patchworkView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license