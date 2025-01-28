rawpixel
Blue Afternoon Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074501/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Ball Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078545/ball-dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078635/bishop-hill-dress-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Afternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085321/afternoon-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Brown Silk Afternoon Dress (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070027/brown-silk-afternoon-dress-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079711/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079742/dress-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Infant's Dress (Back View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080313/infants-dress-back-view-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gown, Coat, and Muff (1935/1942) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060755/gown-coat-and-muff-19351942-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074500/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Infant's Dress (Front View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080310/infants-dress-front-view-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Girl's Chintz Dress (1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080029/girls-chintz-dress-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079619/doll-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060249/dress-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074516/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license