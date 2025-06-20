Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandcuffsartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0Bit (c. 1938) by Rose Campbell GerkeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3159 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseSpade Bit (c. 1936) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071744/spade-bit-c-1936-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse Hobble (c. 1941) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087841/horse-hobble-c-1941-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086806/spur-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085834/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseCarved Stone was Basin (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082970/carved-stone-was-basin-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBar Bit (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059012/bar-bit-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseSnare Drum (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086779/snare-drum-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085838/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084793/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSacristy Chair (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084475/sacristy-chair-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseCabinet Doors (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082859/cabinet-doors-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCarved Wooden Hitching Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082981/carved-wooden-hitching-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSandstone Holy Water Font (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086673/sandstone-holy-water-font-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseMiner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086344/miners-chair-hand-made-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseFence (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085797/fence-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086246/lavabo-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085835/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseSaddle (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062631/saddle-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084779/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license